Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in American States Water by 74.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 155,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153,409 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 52-week low of $73.83 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

