Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings Sells 12,922 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MTX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. 43,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

