Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.61

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 196503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $963.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.