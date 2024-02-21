Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,372,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,281,000 after acquiring an additional 819,241 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,376.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after purchasing an additional 524,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,604,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

