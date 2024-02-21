Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 4.4%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 441,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 291,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 4.1 %

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

