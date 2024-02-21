Meter Governance Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00005512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $63.23 million and approximately $599,813.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,063,686 coins and its circulating supply is 22,341,901 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

