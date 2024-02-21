Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.36 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $29.36 million and $1.11 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

