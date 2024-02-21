Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 282,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 798.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 230,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after buying an additional 204,645 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,515,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 37,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,770,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,095 shares of company stock worth $378,600,484. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

