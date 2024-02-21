Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 282,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 798.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 230,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 204,645 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 37,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.75. 17,525,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,655,988. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

