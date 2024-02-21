Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

META traded down $6.97 on Wednesday, hitting $464.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,380,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,766. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,095 shares of company stock valued at $378,600,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

