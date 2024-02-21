Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 7.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.10. 7,525,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.74.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,095 shares of company stock worth $378,600,484 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

