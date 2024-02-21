Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,647,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 167,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

