Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. 895,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.