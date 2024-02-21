Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.8 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 359,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Medifast by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 41.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Medifast by 133.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Medifast by 32.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

