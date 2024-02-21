Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 8.6% Higher

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.91. 4,336,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,815,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

