MCIA Inc Sells 8,365 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCIA Inc reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. 2,371,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,886. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

