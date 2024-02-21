MCIA Inc Sells 6,928 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MCIA Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 1,455,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

