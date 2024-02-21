MCIA Inc Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for approximately 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 585,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.