MCIA Inc Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MCIA Inc cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.68. 3,951,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $160.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

