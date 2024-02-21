MCIA Inc Purchases 3,203 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

JEPQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

