MCIA Inc Purchases 183 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.14. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $101.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.