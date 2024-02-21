MCIA Inc Has $70.17 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 26.2% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MCIA Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $70,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.58. 594,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

