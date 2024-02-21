MCIA Inc Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VB traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.96. 462,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.