MCIA Inc Buys 5,198 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,908. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.