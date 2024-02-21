MCIA Inc Buys 5,198 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,908. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.