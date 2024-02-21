Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.7 million. Matterport also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Matterport has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $657.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Matterport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.