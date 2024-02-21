Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $173-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.69 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Matterport Trading Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 826,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,441. Matterport has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Matterport by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

