Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Down 7.3%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $107.23. Approximately 71,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Matson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Matson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.