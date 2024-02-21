Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. Matson has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

