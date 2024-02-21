Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Matrix Service Stock Down 3.9 %

MTRX opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matrix Service Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.