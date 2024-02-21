Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Matrix Service Stock Down 3.9 %
MTRX opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $13.04.
Insider Activity at Matrix Service
In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $49,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Matrix Service
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.