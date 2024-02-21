Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. 185,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,140,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

