Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.5% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,778,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $704,223,000 after acquiring an additional 172,803 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.62. 1,481,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.