Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 56.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.