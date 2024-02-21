Martin Henry Withers Perrin Buys 10,600 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,890 ($8,675.40).

Fiske Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of FKE stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.13. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.87).

Fiske Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

