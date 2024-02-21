Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,601,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.05. The company had a trading volume of 309,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,208. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

