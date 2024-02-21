Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $47,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.92. 725,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,143. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

