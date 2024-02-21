Mariner LLC Sells 8,361 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 1.65% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $55,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

