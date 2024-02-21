Mariner LLC Sells 57,086 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,086 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 1.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $45,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 169,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.77.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.