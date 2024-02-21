Mariner LLC Sells 57,086 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,086 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 1.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $45,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 169,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

