Mariner LLC Sells 26,314 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $48,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,882,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,077,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VXF traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 96,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

