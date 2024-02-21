Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 8.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $60,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVOG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $843.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.