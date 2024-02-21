Mariner LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,875 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 102,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 120,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,088,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,871,000 after buying an additional 144,036 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,012,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215,006. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.