Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

