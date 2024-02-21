Mariner LLC Purchases 94,996 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $46,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $12,079,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. The stock had a trading volume of 761,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,211. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $180.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

