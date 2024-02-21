Mariner LLC Purchases 25,780 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $49,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $581.10.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $540.16. 587,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,901. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $582.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.56 and its 200 day moving average is $498.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

