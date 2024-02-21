Mariner LLC Purchases 128,298 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $58,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 999,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

