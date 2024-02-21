Mariner LLC Has $54.51 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 2,602,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

