Mariner LLC Buys 2,424 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $43,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.18. The stock had a trading volume of 139,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,874. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $522.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average of $477.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.