Mariner LLC Buys 17,069 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 186,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,372. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

