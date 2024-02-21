Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

