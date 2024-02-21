Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$35.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
