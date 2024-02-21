Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.60.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at C$32.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.86. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.